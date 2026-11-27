Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher extended his heartfelt wishes to filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and the team of ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ on the film’s release, drawing a nostalgic connection with his own acting journey and recalling how Rajshri Productions gave him his first opportunity with ‘Saaransh’.

Sharing a special video message for the filmmaker on X, formerly called Twitter, Anupam said that every joy of Rajshri feels like a celebration in his own family. He also praised the filmmaker for bringing relationships, traditions and festivals alive on screen with love, adding that his faith in goodness remains as strong as ever.

Anupam tweeted: “My dear Sooraj, Today our film ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ is being released. And today, I’m remembering the day of my first film, ‘Saaransh’. Rajshri gave me that first opportunity. Bhatt ji directed me.”

“From that day to this, every joy of Rajshri’s feels like a joy in my own family. Now tell me, how could I not make a video when a film from my own family is being released? Sooraj, when the whole family sits down together to watch your films, it reminds me of home.”

Anupam went on to add: “You have brought our relationships, our traditions and our festivals to the screen with so much love. And over all these years, your faith in goodness has not diminished one bit. In this day and age, how wonderful and unique that is!”

Some characters start to feel like family, Anupam added.

“I’m sure that even years from now, people will remember ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’. Some characters start to feel like family. They stay with us after that. Wishing you, me and our entire team all the very best! My dear Sooraj, you have my love and blessings in abundance. Jai Shri Ram. @rajshrifilms #YehPremMolLiya,” Anupam shared.

--IANS

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