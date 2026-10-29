SCO members, partner countries discuss preparations for Civilisational Dialogue Forum

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The member and partner countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Thursday held discussions on strengthening cooperation within the SCO framework, especially cultural and civilisational exchanges, and preparations for the upcoming SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum.

The discussions were held during the luncheon reception hosted by Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, for Resident Ambassadors, High Commissioners of SCO member states and partner countries in New Delhi.

The SCO comprises 10 member states, including Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It has 15 dialogue partners in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Laos, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Sri Lanka. The two observer states are Afghanistan and Mongolia.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George hosted a luncheon reception for Resident Ambassadors/High Commissioners of SCO Member States and Partner countries. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation within the SCO framework, particularly cultural and civilisational exchanges, and preparations for the upcoming SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum on 20 November 2026. The interaction underscored India's commitment to strengthening longstanding civilisational connections and people-to-people ties with the SCO region," the MEA posted on X.

On Wednesday, during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India has invited all SCO members, dialogue partners and one observer to the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum set to be held in New Delhi in November.

When asked whether India has invited Pakistan for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, Jaiswal said, "As per established practice, we have invited all SCO members. We have also invited dialogue partners and one observer to the SCO. They have been invited for the forum, Civilisational Dialogue Forum meeting, which will be held in New Delhi on 20th to 22nd of November, 2026."

Earlier, diplomatic sources confirmed that India, which is hosting the SCO's first Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, has also invited Pakistan’s Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurungzeb Khan Khichi, for the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the three-day forum, which will bring together representatives from more than 25 countries at Purana Quila, the historic 16th-century fort in the national capital.

The Ministry of Culture is partnering with the Ministry of External Affairs to organise the event. The choice of Purana Quila as the venue underscores India’s emphasis on highlighting its historical and civilisational continuum while hosting a major multilateral cultural event.

The gathering is expected to feature discussions on civilisational linkages, cultural diplomacy and collaborative initiatives in the fields of heritage, education and traditional knowledge systems.

The initiative was proposed by PM Modi at the SCO leaders’ summit in China's Tianjin in 2025 and was subsequently adopted by the grouping.

--IANS

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