SC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking age-based restrictions for children on social media

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking a comprehensive and enforceable regulatory framework to protect children from the risks associated with social media platforms, including age-based restrictions on access and safeguards against online exploitation.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice on the petition filed by The Emerald Heights International School and its Director (Academics), Siddharth Singh Girnar, and tagged it with a pending petition raising a similar issue.

The apex court has listed the matter for further hearing on December 3. The petition, filed against the Union of India, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Law and Justice, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, raises concerns over unrestricted access to commercial social media platforms by children and the alleged inadequacy of the existing legal and regulatory framework to address the risks posed by their use.

The plea contends that social media platforms generally prescribe a self-declared minimum age of 13 years, which does not correspond to the protection accorded to children under Indian law.

It refers to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, which recognises every person below 18 years of age as a child and provides for enhanced safeguards, including verifiable parental consent and restrictions on tracking, behavioural monitoring and targeted advertising.

“The present framework remains fragmented, incomplete and inadequately operationalised,” the petition stated, arguing that there is no uniform and enforceable child-safety regime governing age verification, prevention of underage access, parental involvement and platform accountability.

The petitioners have claimed that children are increasingly exposed to cyberbullying, harassment, harmful online content and unwanted contact from strangers through social media.

They have also raised concerns over sleep deprivation, diminished concentration, anxiety, low self-esteem and declining academic engagement associated with prolonged social media use.

The plea further stated that parents have expressed concerns over their children's excessive phone use, late-night exposure, online interactions and the risk of bullying, grooming and exploitation, while finding it difficult to supervise or restrict access to such platforms.

The petition has sought directions to the Centre and the authorities concerned to formulate and notify a dedicated regulatory framework providing for reliable, proportionate and privacy-preserving age verification, graded and age-appropriate access, restrictions on harmful content and mandatory privacy settings for accounts belonging to children.

It has also sought safeguards against grooming, sexual solicitation, cyberbullying, harassment and the circulation of intimate or private images, including effective reporting mechanisms, prompt removal of harmful material and preservation of evidence in accordance with law.

In the alternative, the petitioners have sought directions to prescribe and enforce restrictions on children's creation and use of social media platforms if other safeguards are found insufficient to address the risks.

--IANS

pds/rad