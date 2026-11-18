New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to advocate Pravin Singhal on a plea filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) seeking initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against him for allegedly making insulting remarks against Chief Justice of India (CJI), Surya Kant, in open court.

A special three-judge Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta, Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana said that it was prima facie satisfied that the SCBA's motion for initiation of contempt proceedings, along with the alleged attempt to scandalise the judiciary, required to be taken forward.

"Issue notice, returnable on January 20, 2027," ordered the Justice Datta-led Bench.

The apex court directed Singhal to file his reply by January 8, 2027, and any rejoinder by January 13.

It further directed advocate Singhal to remain personally present before the top court on the next date of hearing.

During the hearing, SCBA President and senior advocate Pradeep Rai submitted that the incident, which took place on November 16, involved deeply disrespectful conduct and could not be allowed to go unchecked.

"We have to deal with this with an iron hand. This cannot be allowed," Rai submitted.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the courtroom, also supported the plea, saying that the majesty of the Supreme Court could not be compromised.

"I would fully support the petitioner. The majesty of this court cannot be compromised," SG Mehta submitted.

The Justice Datta-led Bench said it would require the assistance of the Solicitor General, the Centre's second highest law officer, when the matter is taken up next.

The SCBA approached the Supreme Court after obtaining the consent of the Attorney General of India under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, for initiating criminal contempt proceedings.

According to the petition, Singhal allegedly made insulting remarks against CJI Surya Kant during court proceedings on November 16, questioning his right to occupy the Chief Justice's chair.

"You can't sit in that chair, you don't deserve. You don't have the integrity for that!" the advocate had reportedly told the CJI.

The incident took place during proceedings before the CJI Kant-led Bench, following which security personnel removed the advocate from the courtroom.

--IANS

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