SC initiates suo motu case on social security of blind man living in extreme poverty

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Odisha government, in a suo motu case concerning the welfare and social security of a visually impaired man living in extreme poverty, and directed the state authorities to ensure that all basic amenities are provided to him and his elderly mother.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice V. Mohana passed the directions in the matter titled "In Re: Ensuring Basic Human Dignity and Social Security for Differently Abled Citizens Living in Extreme Poverty and Other Ancillary Issues".

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the state informed the apex court that a dwelling unit had been allotted to Radhika Bhue, the mother of visually impaired Japa Bhue, and that separate dwelling units had also been assigned to his two brothers.

The state government further informed the top court that Radhika Bhue receives Rs 3,500 per month as old-age pension, while Japa Bhue is paid an equal amount as disability pension, apart from receiving free rice under a government welfare scheme.

However, the Supreme Court said that its primary concern was "the sustenance and dignified life for Japa Bhue, who has been blind since birth, and his 80-year-old mother, Smt. Radhika Bhue".

Seeking a detailed response, the CJI Kant-led Bench directed the Odisha government to file an affidavit through an officer not below the rank of Additional Chief Secretary, disclosing whether all pension arrears and other social security benefits due to the mother and son have been released.

It also sought details regarding welfare schemes available to Japa Bhue as a person with visual impairment and whether he has been granted all benefits to which he is entitled.

In its order, the Supreme Court said that it was necessary to ascertain “what are the other benefits under the social welfare schemes to which Japa Bhue is entitled, and whether such benefits have also been granted to him or not".

The CJI-led Bench also directed the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) to immediately visit the family and assess their condition.

Recording the presence of OSLSA Member Secretary Aurbindo Pattanaik through video conferencing, the apex court ordered that the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority concerned visit the family during the course of the day and interact with them.

"In the event any immediate medical assistance is required for Smt. Radhika Bhue or her visually impaired son (Japa Bhue), the District Legal Services Authority of the concerned District shall, in coordination with the Chief Medical Officer of the area, make necessary arrangements," the order said.

Further, the bench asked the State Legal Services Authority to submit a separate report regarding housing benefits available to the family.

"Prima facie, it appears that Japa Bhue is entitled to a separate dwelling unit, and this aspect should be especially examined by the State Legal Services Authority in terms of the Government scheme," it observed, adding that if Japa Bhue is found entitled to such a benefit, the matter should be taken up with the state government for the grant of appropriate relief.

Directing immediate intervention, the apex court ordered that "the State of Odisha and its authorities are directed to ensure that all basic amenities are made available to Smt. Radhika Bhue and her son Japa Bhue till further orders".

The matter has been posted for further consideration on July 13.

In its order, the apex court directed that Japa Bhue be engaged as a para-legal volunteer to help create awareness among differently-abled persons about their rights and welfare entitlements.

"Japa Bhue, who is a visually impaired person, is directed to be engaged as a para-legal volunteer, especially for the purpose of sensitising differently abled persons of their rights and benefits under various schemes formulated by the Central and the state governments," the order said.

It added that upon such engagement, he "shall be paid honorarium uninterruptedly and such honorarium shall not be less than the minimum wages notified by the State of Odisha under the Minimum Wages Act".

--IANS

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