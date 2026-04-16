Sayantani Ghosh calls her ‘Jagadhatri’ character, a reflection of her values

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who essays the role of Maya Deshmukh in the television show ‘Jagadhatri’, has said that her character in the show is a reflection of herself.

In recent episodes, Rudra (played by Ayushh Shrivastava) shoots Shivaay (played by Farman Haider) and Jagadhatri (played by Sonakshi Batra) knows it is him behind the attack. Determined to seek justice, she tries to expose him, but fails due to lack of evidence as Rudra carefully covers his tracks.

Meanwhile, Maya (played by Sayantani Ghosh) refuses to accept the allegations and stands firmly by her brother, choosing to protect her family from falling apart despite her deep love for Jagadhatri and Shivay. Maya stands with her brother and her family no matter what.

Speaking about her character, Sayantani Ghosh shared, “Playing Maya Deshmukh has truly been one of the most layered and fulfilling experiences for me as an actor. What I love most about her is that she is not just strong on the surface, there are so many emotions, conflicts, and shades within her that make her incredibly real. Especially in the recent episodes, we’ve seen how Maya is willing to go to any extent to protect and save her family, and that’s something I deeply connect with. In many ways, I see a reflection of myself in Maya”.

She further mentioned, “In real life too, I stand up for my family no matter what. Like her, I believe in being strong when it matters the most. While I do relate to her strength, there are still qualities in Maya that I am learning from traits that I believe will make me an even stronger person, both personally and professionally. I genuinely admire Maya as a character, which is why portraying her has been such a rewarding journey. It’s challenging, yes, but it’s also the kind of role that teaches you so much along the way. Characters like Maya don’t come often they are rare and truly special. Also, being a part of Jagadhatri makes this journey even more exciting. The show is progressive and different in its storytelling, and that’s something that constantly inspires me and makes me fall in love with my work even more”.

The viewers will soon see Jagadhatri trying to find proof against Rudra while also working to track down Musa. With Shivaay telling the police that Rudra did not shoot him, the situation has taken a dramatic turn, making things even more challenging for Jagadhatri.

‘Jagadhatri’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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