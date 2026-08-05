Savarkar opposed cow worship, favoured protection based on utility: Grandnephew tells court

Pune, Aug 5 (IANS) Vinayak Damodar Savarkar regarded the cow as a "useful" animal deserving protection for its practical value to society, but did not support the idea of worshipping it as a deity, according to his grandnephew Satyaki Savarkar, who made the submission while deposing before a special MP/MLA Court in Pune.

Continuing his testimony on Tuesday, Satyaki Savarkar referred to the writings of V.D. Savarkar and confirmed that the freedom fighter had clearly stated in one of his books that while cows should be protected because of their usefulness, treating them as goddesses or divine beings was contrary to his views.

Satyaki is currently undergoing cross-examination in a criminal defamation case that he filed against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the latter had made defamatory remarks against V.D. Savarkar during a speech delivered in London.

During the court proceedings, Satyaki acknowledged that the book titled 'Vigyan-Nishtha Nibandha' was authored by Savarkar and accepted the contents of the publication, which contains observations criticising the practice of worshipping cows as goddesses while advocating their protection on the basis of their utility to humankind.

According to the contents of the book placed before the court, Savarkar believed that cows deserved protection because they were beneficial to society but should not be elevated to the status of deities.

In the book, Savarkar wrote, "The cow is plainly an animal. To regard as a deity an animal… is an insult not merely to humanity but to the very concept of divinity."

Satyaki also acknowledged before the court that Savarkar had compared the utility of cows with that of other domesticated animals such as dogs, horses and donkeys, arguing that just as those animals are protected because of their usefulness, cows, too, should be protected for the same reason rather than worshipped.

The book further criticises the religious practice of treating cow dung and cow urine as sacred substances. Savarkar questioned the belief that consuming them was an act of religious merit, while stating that they could be used for medicinal or agricultural purposes wherever appropriate.

According to the writings referred to during the hearing, Savarkar also argued that referring to the cow as "Gaumata" could be acceptable as a symbolic expression, but should not be interpreted in a literal sense.

The publication also contains criticism of popular religious depictions portraying Hindu deities as residing within the body of a cow. Savarkar described such beliefs as irrational and argued that they were ultimately harmful to religion itself.

The criminal defamation proceedings were initiated by Satyaki Savarkar after LoP Gandhi allegedly made remarks about Savarkar during an event in London in March 2023, which the complainant contends were defamatory.

According to the complaint, LoP Gandhi had allegedly claimed that Savarkar wrote about assaulting a Muslim man in one of his books. Satyaki Savarkar has maintained before the court that no such incident or passage exists in Savarkar's writings and has sought legal action against the Congress leader under the provisions of criminal defamation.

The cross-examination of Satyaki Savarkar in the Pune court is continuing. Further proceedings in the matter are scheduled as the case moves forward.

--IANS

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