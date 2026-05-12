Satya, Yogi Babu's film goes on floors

Hyderabad, May 12 (IANS) Director Pawan Basamsetti's eagery awaited film, featuring Tamil comedian Yogi Babu along with Telugu comedian Satya in the lead, has now officially gone on floors.

The film has triggered huge interest as this is the first time that Yogi Babu, a well known comedian in Tamil, is joining hands with well known Telugu comedian Satya.

Sources say that the upcoming film will be a complete entertainer. Pawan Basamsetti, who is best known for his hit entertainer 'Rangabali', is also producing this film, apart from directing it. He is producing the film along with Nagarjuna Reddy. The film is being produced under the banners of Nayavayu Films and Dream Movie Makers.

The film was official launched at a grand ceremony held at the Ramoji Film City in the presence of the movie team and special guests. Director Kishore Tirumala delivered the clap for the muhurta scene while director Mahesh Babu P switched on the camera. Directors Yadhu Vamsi and Sandeep Raj gave the script to the makers.

The regular shooting of the film has also begun. Sources say the makers are filming key scenes featuring Satya and Yogi Babu.

Sources close to the unit say that Pawan Basamsetty, who received praise for his entertaining work in his debut film 'Rangabali', will look to repeat the feat in this film too. They point out that that both Satya and Yogi Babu have been given suitable roles that will enable them to make use of their excellent comedy timing.

Sources also point out that the film is backed by a really strong technical team. Cinematography for the film is to be by cameraman Bablu Aju, who has worked on a number of Malayalam hit films. Music for the film is to be scored by the immensely talented Pawan CH while the responsibility of handling the art direction department has been entrusted to Kamesh.

The makers have announced that other details pertaining to the film will be announced soon.

--IANS

mkr/