‘Satrangi - Badle Ka Khel’ starring Mahvash, Kumud Mishra to tell story of cross-dressing dancer burning with vengeance

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) The upcoming streaming show ‘Satrangi - Badle Ka Khel’ is set to present the life of a cross-dressing dancer. The revenge drama is set against the rugged, emotionally charged backdrop of rural Uttar Pradesh, and draws viewers into a space where tradition exerts power, identity is constantly tested, and revenge simmers beneath every quiet moment.

The show explores the life of Bablu Mahto, the son of a Launda dancer, who is forced by circumstances to step into his father’s shoes.

The show stars Anshumaan Pushkar, Mahvash, Kumud Mishra, Upen Chauhan, Saddam Sophia Hussain, Atul Kusum Sanjay, B. Shantunu and Amir Khan.

Talking about the show, Mahvash said, “For me, ‘Satrangi’ has been a completely new and refreshing experience. The gritty tone of the show allowed me to step outside my comfort zone and explore a more intense, dramatic space as a performer. I’ve been loving the process of discovering myself as an actor through this character. Being part of a story that is raw and emotionally challenging has been incredibly rewarding”.

Bablu navigates a life filled with societal stigma, complex relationships, and simmering rage, as the series unfolds a layered narrative of honour, love, and vengeance.

Anshumaan Pushkar said, “ Satrangi gave me the chance to step into the shoes of a character that comes from a world and profession, that of a launda dancer, which is often misunderstood and unfairly looked down upon. As an actor, it was incredibly enriching to explore this social reality with honesty and empathy, without judgement or exaggeration. The role challenged me to rely on internal strength, emotional control, and lived-in performances rather than surface-level drama. Being the lead in such a distinct and unconventional story has been a deeply fulfilling experience for me”.

‘Satrangi - Badle Ka Khel’ is set to stream on Hindi ZEE5.

--IANS

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