Sathyaraj's son Sibiraj turns producer; actor to both produce and play the lead in his next film!

Chennai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Sibiraj, who is also the son of well-known Tamil actor Sathyaraj, on the occasion of his birthday on Tuesday announced that he had also turned producer and that his next film would be produced by his own production house 'Underdog Films'.

Taking to his social media timelines to announce the launch of his production house, actor Sibi said, "Dear Friends, Thrilled to announce my next film and the first project from my production house, Underdog Films! The film will be directed by my dear friend and an incredibly talented filmmaker @eashvar_karthic bro, the man behind #Penguin and #Zebra."

He went on to add, "Really excited to embark on this journey together to bring a special story to the big screen.Need all you’re love and support dear friends. More Details soon! #Sibiraj22 @under.dogfilms #EashvarKarthic #Revathisibiraj."

For the unaware, the actor has always been known to choose projects that have allowed him to explore different genres and characters. With his wide array of films across theatrical and OTT platforms, the actor has continued to strike the right chords with audiences.

Taking his journey a step further, Sibiraj has now ventured into film production with the launch of his new production house, "Underdog Films".

Sources say that Underdog Films' maiden venture, tentatively titled ‘Production No.1’, is already under production, with filmmaker Eashvar Karthic, who directed the hit film 'Zebra', at the helm.

Sibiraj is producing the film and also playing the lead role, marking an exciting new chapter in his career as both an actor and producer.

The coming together of Sibiraj and Eashvar Karthic has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. Sources close to the unit of the film say that details about the film’s genre, storyline, cast and the crew have been strictly kept under wraps for now. The makers are expected to make official announcements regardig the remaining cast and crew in the near future.

--IANS

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