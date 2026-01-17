Sathyaraj's son Sibi Sathyaraj catches up with Ajith Kumar at Dubai Autodrome; video goes viral

Chennai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actor Sibi Sathyaraj, the son of well known Tamil film actor Sathyaraj, met actor Ajith Kumar along with his family at the Dubai Autodrome, ahead of the Dubai 24H Series which begins today.

Sibi Sathyaraj took to his X timeline to share a video clip that showed Ajith warmly receiving Sibi Sathyaraj and his family members at the circuit. The clip has now gone viral on the Internet.

Sharing the video clip, Sibi Sathyaraj wrote, "It was a real pleasure to meet #Ajithkumar sir at the #24HDubai racing event today. Was truly impressed by all the effort and hard work he has put into pursuing his passion. As always it was wonderful conversing and spending quality time with you dear sir.Thanks for the opportunity!"

Interestingly, Ajith will be racing in the Dubai 24H Series which takes place at the Dubai Autodrome on Saturday.

It may be recalled that only last week, one of India's top music directors Anirudh had called on actor Ajith Kumar on the Marina Race Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

For the unaware, Ajith Kumar and his team participated in the 24H Series Middle East Trophy that took place at the Marina Race Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

In the video clip, Anirudh, dressed in a black shirt and sporting sun glasses, was seen sharing some light hearted moments with actor Ajith, before beginning to focus on the track. The video also shows Anirudh whispering information to Ajith, who is seen nodding his head.

Meanwhile, actor Ajith Kumar's efforts on the race track are to be made into a docu-film, which sources say will be released in theatres on May 1 next year on the occasion of his birthday.

Sources close to the actor had confirmed to IANS that ace Tamil film director A L Vijay is directing this docu-film, which will be around 90 minutes long and will seek to inspire scores of youngsters to pursue their dreams.

"Scores of youngsters have dreams that remain unfulfilled. Life makes their dreams drift away from them. This will be an attempt to inspire them to pursue their dreams," a source close to the star had said.

The move, sources say, will also be an attempt to popularise motorsport, which many still consider a rich man's sport in the country.

The source also disclosed that director Vijay had filmed not just the gripping races in Malaysia but had also captured crucial and engaging moments including strategy meetings, discussions with teams, practise sessions and Ajith's preparation on the whole. The source had also informed that director Vijay would also be filming the races in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to be included in the docu-film.

--IANS

mkr/