Satheeshan unveils 20-member UDF cabinet, balancing act marks Kerala ministry formation

Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister-designate V.D. Satheesan on Sunday announced the composition of the new 20-member UDF Council of Ministers, bringing an end to days of intense negotiations and internal discussions over representation, regional balance and alliance interests ahead of Monday’s swearing-in ceremony.

The ministry reflects a combination of experienced leaders and new-generation faces, with representation from the Congress and key UDF allies, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress and other constituent parties.

The ministers in the Satheesan cabinet are Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, K. Muraleedharan, A.P. Anil Kumar, P.C. Vishnunadh, Roji M. John, Bindhu Krishna, M. Liju, T. Siddique, K.A. Thulasi, O.J. Janeesh (Congress), P.K. Kunhalikutty, N. Samsudheen, K.M. Shaji, P.K. Basheer and V.E. Abdul Gafoor (IUML), Mons Joseph (Kerala Congress-Joseph), Shibu Baby John (Revolutionary Socialist Party), Anoop Jacob (Kerala Congress-Jacob), and C.P. John (Communist Marxist Party).

Despite leading the alliance to a decisive electoral victory, Satheesan is understood to have expressed disappointment over the limited cabinet opportunities available for the Congress.

Sources indicated that the Chief Minister-designate pointed out that although the Congress secured 63 seats in the Assembly, only 11 members from the party could be accommodated in the ministry because of alliance commitments and power-sharing arrangements.

Meanwhile, IUML State President Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal announced that veteran leader Parakkal Abdulla would also be inducted into the cabinet after the completion of the first half of the government’s term.

The move is intended to ensure representation for the Kozhikode district in the ministry structure. Thangal also formally confirmed the IUML nominees in the new ministry. The party has secured five cabinet positions.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government is scheduled to take place at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning, officially marking the beginning of a new political chapter in Kerala following the UDF’s emphatic election victory.

--IANS

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