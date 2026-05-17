May 17, 2026 8:43 PM हिंदी

Pakistan's nutrition crisis worsens as dairy sector fails

Pakistan's nutrition crisis worsens as dairy sector fails

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Pakistan’s worsening nutrition crisis and its growing economic cost came under sharp focus at a stakeholder dialogue hosted by the Pakistan Medical Association in Lahore, where experts called for urgent reforms in the country’s dairy sector, expansion of school nutrition programmes, and stronger food safety systems to address rising malnutrition and productivity losses, according to a report in the local media.

Speakers argued that despite Pakistan being among the world’s largest milk-producing and milk-consuming countries, the country continues to suffer from alarming levels of stunting, micronutrient deficiencies and food insecurity, the report in the Business Recorder said.

Addressing the forum, Dr Muhammad Nasir from the Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority (PAFDA) said, “Pakistan produces more than 72 billion litres of milk annually, yet continues to face widespread nutrition challenges due to gaps in food safety, supply chain formalisation, and quality assurance.”

He warned that contamination, adulteration and unsafe informal milk systems were preventing the country from fully benefiting from its dairy potential. "There is something fundamentally wrong in the system when a country producing such massive quantities of milk still faces severe nutrition challenges," he said, adding: "Malnutrition and stunting were directly linked to productivity losses and economic decline."

Nasir said even small improvements in dairy productivity and formalisation could generate significant gains for farmers, exports and the national economy.

Farah Naz from GAIN stressed that Pakistan’s nutrition crisis particularly affects women and children, with high levels of stunting and deficiencies in vitamin D, calcium, zinc and iron. She said milk plays a critical role in early childhood development and cognitive growth, but affordability and the dominance of the informal milk market continue to limit access to safe nutrition.

She also called for reforms in taxation on packaged milk and stronger support for formal dairy systems to improve food safety and nutritional outcomes. She said that about 40 pc children under 5 face stunted growth. As per UNICEF data, about 10 million children in Pakistan have stunted growth.

Dr Talat Naseer Pasha of PAFDA highlighted the commitment of the Punjab government to uprooting the menace of adulteration. He said the PAFDA is working to achieve the desired goals, the report added.

--IANS

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