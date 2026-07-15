CM Satheesan vs LoP Satheesan: Change in power brought difference in perception

Thiruvananthapuram, July 15 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister, V.D. Satheesan's, handling of the controversy surrounding the delay in initiating action against ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar reflects the changing realities of governance and the intense scrutiny that accompanies the transition from Leader of the Opposition to the state's highest executive office.

Ever since assuming office, Chief Minister Satheesan has found himself measured against his own words in Opposition.

The latest instance concerns the investigation into allegations that then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's security personnel assaulted Youth Congress workers in Alappuzha and that the subsequent probe was allegedly derailed.

Television channels have repeatedly replayed Satheesan's strong statements as Leader of the Opposition demanding swift action against Ajith Kumar, contrasting them with his present day insistence that due process of law must be allowed to run its course.

Addressing the issue after facing a volley of questions on Wednesday, Chief Minister Satheesan maintained that the Special Investigation Team's report is still under examination and that neither he nor the Home Minister has yet received the final report.

"Procedures have to be completed," he said, adding that action cannot be taken on the basis of a report that has not formally reached the government.

Whether this amounts to a reversal of position or simply reflects the responsibilities of governance, has become the central point of debate.

As Opposition leader, Satheesan could demand immediate accountability.

As Chief Minister, however, every administrative decision must withstand legal scrutiny.

With the Director General of Police screening committee scheduled to meet shortly, any action that bypasses established procedure could itself become vulnerable to judicial challenge.

Equally noteworthy is Chief Minister Satheesan's evolving relationship with the media.

During his years in Opposition, he frequently criticised the Pinarayi Vijayan government for limiting interactions with journalists and had promised that a United Democratic Front government would restore regular engagement with the Press.

That commitment has largely been honoured.

Since taking office, Satheesan has consistently addressed the media after Cabinet meetings, making himself available for questioning on a routine basis.

His exchanges are often sharp and combative, particularly when confronted with repeated or speculative questions, but he has generally continued to answer them rather than abruptly ending the interaction.

The contrast with his predecessor is difficult to ignore.

During Pinarayi Vijayan's tenure, post Cabinet Press briefings were discontinued, media interactions were held at the Chief Minister's discretion, and question-and-answer sessions were often limited.

Critics had frequently alleged that some questions appeared pre-arranged, citing instances where prepared written responses were produced immediately.

On several occasions, Vijayan also ended press conferences abruptly after taking only a handful of questions.

Chief Minister Satheesan's style may be more confrontational than conciliatory, but it remains markedly more accessible.

The larger challenge before him is not merely responding to Opposition criticism, but navigating the inevitable tension between the certainties of Opposition politics and the procedural obligations of government.

As Chief Minister, his own past rhetoric has become one of the sharpest yardsticks by which his administration is now judged.

--IANS

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