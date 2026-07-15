MEA Secretary signs condolence book at Qatari Embassy

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary for Economic Relations at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday visited the Qatar Embassy in New Delhi and signed the condolence book, on behalf of the people and government of India, on the demise of Qatar's former Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Also known as Qatar's 'Father Amir', Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani passed away on Sunday at the age of 74 years.

India observed a one-day of national mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for the departed leader with the National Flag atop the Rashtrapati Bhavan and other buildings flying at half-mast.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Doha on Tuesday to offer India's condolences to Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

"On behalf of Government and people of India, Hon’ble Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Mr Kiren Rijiju extended heartfelt condolences to His Highness Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, today on the sad demise of His Highness Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani," Indian Embassy in Qatar posted on X.

"Hon’ble Minister also conveyed warm personal regards of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to His Highness. Prime Minister Modi had earlier fondly recalled Father Amir’s enduring legacy in Qatar’s development and his pivotal role in strengthening India-Qatar strategic partnership," it added.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describing him as a "visionary leader" and a "true friend".

He offered his condolences to Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the entire royal family and people of Qatar.

"We deeply mourn the passing of Father Amir of State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. A visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity, we remember him also as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024. I convey my sincere condolences to the Amir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the entire royal family and people of Qatar. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace," PM Modi posted on X.

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, when he handed over the reins of leadership to his son Sheikh Tamim. During his reign, Qatar witnessed massive economic, social and cultural development, and the country extended its status among the Arab and international community, according to Amiri Diwan's statement.

--IANS

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