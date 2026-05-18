After taking oath, CM Satheesan holds first Cabinet meeting

Thiruvananthapuram, May 18 (IANS) Heavy rain failed to dampen the spirit of thousands of jubilant supporters as the new government led by V.D. Satheesan formally stepped into office on Monday, marking the beginning of a new political chapter in Kerala after a gap of 10 years.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Satheesan and his 21-member cabinet drove to Lok Bhavan for the customary tea hosted by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Even as ministers exchanged greetings and settled into the reality of governance, dark clouds gathered over the capital city.

By the time the new ministers began their journey to the North Block of the State Secretariat for the first cabinet meeting, torrential rain had lashed the city.

But the weather only seemed to energise the crowd waiting outside. Amid the downpour rose loud chants of “Satheesan” and slogans welcoming the Congress-led UDF government back to power.

A sizeable section of the crowd comprised pro-UDF Secretariat employees, party workers and ordinary supporters who had gathered despite the rain to witness the historic moment.

Security personnel struggled to control the swelling crowd as ministers made their way into the Secretariat premises.

Satheesan first entered the Chief Minister’s office, where he formally assumed charge by signing the initial files marking the transfer of power.

While the new Chief Minister completed the official formalities, cabinet colleagues slowly assembled in the cabinet meeting hall adjacent to his office.

Minutes later, Satheesan walked into the cabinet room and took his seat at the head of the long table, signalling the formal commencement of the first cabinet meeting of the new government.

Expectations are already mounting over the decisions to emerge from the maiden meeting, with several key policy announcements and welfare measures anticipated in the coming days.

Many of these are expected to directly impact the lives of ordinary Keralites. Satheesan will brief the media after the conclusion of the cabinet meeting, outlining the government’s immediate priorities and direction.

--IANS

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