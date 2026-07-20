Sarah Jessica Parker says Lionel Messi's tears were hard to watch

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker congratulated Spain on their dramatic victory at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and added that it was difficult to see Argentine legend Lionel Messi in tears.

Parker shared a video on Instagram from the New York-New Jersey Stadium after Spain was announced as the winner.

Taking to the caption section, she wrote: “Amazing, CRAZY and so thrilling to be there. @jwbr0derick predicted, he was spot on!”

“Don’t relish seeing @leomessi with tears, both teams earned today. Such massive talent on display. Congratulations @sefutbol for the very operatic win and congratulations @afaseleccion for your heart. X, SJ -- make headline using Sarah Jessica Parker,” she added.

Substitute Ferran Torres turned out to be Spain’s hero as he scored the decisive goal in extra time as La Roja edged defending champions Argentina 1-0 to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 title at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

After a tense and fiercely contested 90 minutes ended goalless, Torres finally broke the deadlock in the 106th minute. The forward latched onto Nico Williams’ headed knockdown before unleashing a powerful left-footed strike beyond Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to seal Spain’s second FIFA World Cup triumph, their first since winning the title in South Africa in 2010.

Talking about Parker, the actress was last seen on screen in 2022’s Hocus Pocus 2 directed by Anne Fletcher. It is the second in the Hocus Pocus film series, and features Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones reprising their roles from the first film.

Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, and Hannah Waddingham join the cast.

Parker, in a career spanning over five decades, has been feted with several honours, including Golden Globe Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

--IANS

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