May 20, 2026 9:52 AM हिंदी

Sarah Jessica Parker on 29 years with hubby Matthew Broderick: Here’s to you my darling

Sarah Jessica Parker on 29 years with hubby Matthew Broderick: Here’s to you my darling

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) As they completed almost three decades of marital bliss, Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker penned a note for her actor-husband Matthew Broderick and said 29 years and counting.

Sarah shared a picture featuring photo frames. The photo featured glimpses of Jessica Parker from her wedding day with Broderick.

“May 19th, 1997-May 19th, 2026. 29 years. And counting. Here’s to you my darling. With your favorite band joining me in serenading you. Us. Forever young. Xxx, Your wife Sarah Jessica,” Sarah wrote as the caption.

Jessica Parker married actor Broderick in 1997 in an Episcopal ceremony officiated by Broderick's sister. The couple had been introduced by one of her brothers at the Naked Angels theater company, where she and Broderick both performed.

They welcomed their son James Wilkie Broderick in 2002 and twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, in 2009, via surrogacy.

The 61-year-old actress has had a career in Hollywood spanning five decades. She has been feted with honours such as six Golden Globe Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

She has worked in projects such as Hocus Pocus, Mars Attack!, Sex And The City And Just Like That… Concurrently, Parker continued to appear in films, such as The Family Stone, Failure to Launch, Did You Hear About the Morgans?, New Year's Eve.

Talking about Broderick, he has worked in WarGames, Ladyhawke, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Glory, The Freshman, The Cable Guy, Godzilla, Inspector Gadget, You Can Count on Me, The Last Shot, Tower Heist, Infinity, Arabian Knight, Good Boy!, Bee Movie, The Tale of Despereaux and Wonder Park.

Broderick has won two Tony Awards, one for Best Featured Actor in a Play. In 2006, he was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Meta Platforms begins layoffs affecting 8,000 employees amid AI restructuring

Meta Platforms begins layoffs affecting 8,000 employees amid AI restructuring

Arsenal win first Premier League title in 22 years

Arsenal win first Premier League title in 22 years

PM Modi visits Colosseum in Rome with Italian counterpart Meloni

PM Modi visits Colosseum in Rome with Italian counterpart Meloni

Ridhi Dogra on embracing loneliness: You become dangerous

Ridhi Dogra on embracing loneliness: You become dangerous

Divyenndu Sharma says starting from scratch ‘came with a price’: I know many are waiting to enter Bollywood

Divyenndu Sharma says starting from scratch ‘came with a price’: I know many are waiting to enter Bollywood

Sensex, Nifty open lower amid weak global cues, geopolitical tensions

Sensex, Nifty open lower amid weak global cues, geopolitical tensions

John Travolta on being feted with Palme d'Or in Cannes: Didn’t expect this at all

John Travolta on being feted with Palme d'Or in Cannes: Didn’t expect this at all

Samsung Electronics' union to proceed with strike

Samsung Electronics' union to proceed with strike

Govt plans Rs 4,800 crore inland waterways push in northeast in next 5 years

Govt plans Rs 4,800 crore inland waterways push in northeast in next 5 years

Boman Irani says he is ‘completely done’ with North India vs South India debate

Boman Irani says he is ‘completely done’ with North India vs South India debate