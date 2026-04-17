Sara Arjun pens emotional note for father Raj Arjun: Main aapse shuru hua ek safar hoon

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actress Sara Arjun, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release “Dhurandhar-The Revenge”, has spoken about the profound influence of her father-actor Raj Arjun and penned a heartfelt note that captures their unspoken bond.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her father going up on stage ar ab event and speaking about his life of struggles in showbiz in the form of poetry.

He then went on to speak about how his life changed in 2005 after his daughter Sara was born.

The actor dedicated the poetry to his daughter and how she stepped into the world of acting.

In the poetry, he talked about how Sara helped Raj get the Aamir Khan-starrer “Secret Supertsar” and her journey as “Dhurandhar” in the world. Raj said that he held his daughter’s hand to reach his goal and not the other way round.

Sara took to the comment section and wrote an emotional message for her father. She penned: “Papa Maine jitna aapko dekha hai, utna shayad maine khud ko bhi nahi dekha hoga. Aapne mujhe girne to diya, par har baar girne ke baad uthna hai, yeh zaroor sikha diya. Maine jo bhi seekha hai papa, wo kitaabon se nahi, aapki khamoshi se seekha hai.”

“(Papa The way I have seen you, perhaps I haven’t even seen myself that closely. You let me fall, but every time, you made sure I learned how to stand back up. Whatever I have learned, Papa, I didn’t learn from books, I learned from your silence.)

“Aapne mujhe kabhi bade bade shabd nahi diye, par jeene ka tareeka zaroor diya. Aap kehte hain maine aapko sambhala hai, par sach yeh hai papa, main to khud bas aap hi ke sikhaye hue kadmon par chal rahi thi. (You never gave me big, fancy words, but you surely taught me how to live. You say that I have supported you, but the truth is, Papa, I was only walking on the path you showed me.)”

She added: “Aaj agar main thoda bhi kuch kar paa rahi hoon, to wo aapke sabr ka likha hua itihaas hai. Aap kehte hain main aapki roshni hoon, par sach yeh hai papa, wo roshni aap hi ki di hui hai. Main jo bhi hoon papa, wo main nahi hoon, main aapse shuru hua ek safar hoon. Main aapki beti nahi, aapki kahani ka sabse saccha hissa hoon.

“(If I can do even a little today, it is the history written by your patience. You say I am your light, but the truth is, Papa, that light comes from you. Whatever I am today, Papa, is not just me, I am a journey that began with you. I am not just your daughter, I am the truest part of your story.)”

--IANS

dc/