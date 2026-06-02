History for Kerala: Kannur-origin Tahsin Jamsheed named in Qatar's FIFA WC squad

Kannur, June 2 (IANS) For generations of Malayalis, the FIFA World Cup has been a month-long festival. Villages and towns across Kerala transform into miniature football capitals every four years, with giant cut-outs of global stars, midnight screenings and fierce debates over Brazil, Argentina and Germany becoming part of the state's cultural landscape. This time, however, football-crazy Kerala will have something it has never had before, one of its own on the World Cup stage.

In a historic first for the state, Kannur-origin footballer Tahsin Mohammed Jamsheed has been named in Qatar's 26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup, becoming the first Malayali ever to make the final squad for the FIFA World Cup.

The young winger's selection marks a watershed moment for Kerala, a state that has long lived and breathed football but has never before seen one of its sons reach the sport's grandest stage.

From the sevens football grounds of Malabar to packed viewing centres that spring up during every World Cup, football enjoys a near-religious following in Kerala.

Yet despite producing several accomplished footballers over the decades, a place in a World Cup squad had remained elusive.

Tahsin, who currently plays for Qatar Stars League giants Al-Duhail SC, has steadily risen through Qatar's youth ranks, representing the country's Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 teams before breaking into the senior national side.

He had earlier created history as the first Indian-origin player to feature in the Qatar Stars League. A skilful left winger known for his pace, creativity and eye for goal, Tahsin made his senior international debut against Afghanistan during the World Cup qualifiers.

Although he was included in the squad for a match against India, he did not take the field. He subsequently featured in Qatar's crucial qualifying fixtures, earning the confidence of the national selectors.

Tahsin is the second son of Hibasil Jamsheed, a Thalassery native working as a chief accountant in Qatar, and Shaima, who hails from Valapattanam.

Born and raised in Qatar, the youngster has nevertheless become a source of immense pride for Kerala, particularly for football-loving Kannur.

As the World Cup kicks off in North America, Malayalis who have spent decades cheering football's biggest stars from afar will watch with a special sense of connection.

For the first time, a player with roots in Kerala will walk onto football's biggest stage, turning a long-cherished dream of the state's football fraternity into reality.

--IANS

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