Indian racer Kavin Quintal starts Spanish Championship with two podium finishes

Jerez, June 2 (IANS) Indian motorcycle racer Kavin Quintal of EasyRace Team enjoyed a dream start to his 2026 Copa de España de Velocidad campaign, securing two podium finishes during the opening round of the Spanish championship at the Circuito de Jerez.

The Chennai rider, who turned 21 last month, qualified on the front row and delivered two impressive races aboard his Superbike. Kavin finished second in Race 1 and followed it up with a third-place finish in Race 2 on Sunday, announcing himself as an immediate contender in the highly competitive Superbike 1000cc category.

His strong weekend came after qualifying second fastest with a lap time of 1:45.549. Race 1 saw him finish runner-up, just 0.605 seconds behind winner Juan Maria Zarza, while he added another podium with third place in Race 2.

The podium finishes are an early reward for Kavin's move to the EasyRace Team, one of Spain's leading motorcycle racing outfits.

The Chennai rider joined the Spanish squad in April this year after impressing the team during a wildcard appearance in 2025, when he finished a remarkable fourth on his superbike debut in the championship.

For the 2026 season, Kavin has been signed for a full campaign with EasyRace Team, headed by Eduardo Salvador Vera. The partnership gives the Indian rider access to top-level technical support and proven BMW machinery as he takes on one of Europe's most competitive championships.

“I am extremely happy with how the season has started. Joining EasyRace Team earlier this year for a full season was a major step in my career, and everyone in the team has worked incredibly hard to help me settle in quickly. To come away from the opening round with two podium finishes is very encouraging, but this is only the beginning. The championship is long and highly competitive, and my focus is on continuing to learn, improve, and consistently fight at the front while proudly representing India on the international stage,” said Kavin.

Kavin, who has steadily built a reputation as one of India's brightest motorcycle racing talents, is the only Indian rider competing in this year's Copa de España de Velocidad.

He has also earned recognition as one of the first Indians to compete in the Supersport 300 World Championship race during a WorldSBK weekend, underlining his growing presence on the international racing scene.

With two creditable podium finishes already in the bag, Kavin and EasyRace Team have laid down an early marker as they prepare for the remaining rounds of the 2026 championship.

--IANS

sds/