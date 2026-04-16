Sara Ali Khan provides a glimpse into her time in the mountains

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan loves to take some time off from work and go on solo trips to places full of natural beauty and peace.

In a similar quest, the 'Kedarnath' actress went on another fun getaway in the mountains.

In her latest social media post, Sara was seen enjoying her own company amidst the slow-clan mountains. During her time there, the 'Atrangi Re' actress even soaked in all the beauty surrounding the place, along with meeting some locals and even relishing their local delicacies.

In one of the clips, Sara was seen enjoying the hospitality of one of the residents of the place.

She was also seen giving the netizens an overview of the place in the post captioned, “It’s not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves.” — Sir Edmund Hillary (sic)".

While Sara did not reveal the name of the place she went to, she is known to take such short holidays whenever her hectic work schedule permits.

Shifting our focus to Sara's work commitments, she will soon be seen sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the eagerly awaited sequel, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do".

Made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" is expected to get a theatrical release on May 15.

The movie is a sequel to the 2019 drama “Pati Patni Aur Woh" featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekkar, and Ananya Panday, which is a retelling of the 1978 film of the same name, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur as the leads.

The movie revolves around a married couple, Chintu (Played by Kartik Aaryan) and Vedika (Played by Bhumi Pednekkar). Everything seems to be going well until Chintu gets attracted to Tapasya (Played by Ananya Panday), a young fashion designer.

--IANS

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