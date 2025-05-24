Santiago Bernabeu bids farewell to Modric, Ancelotti in 2-0 win over Sociedad

Madrid, May 24 (IANS) The Santiago Bernabéubit bid farewell to two of the greatest icons to represent the club, Luka Modric and Carlo Ancelotti, as Real Madrid claimed a 2–0 victory over Real Sociedad in the final home match of the 2024-25 La Liga season here on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappé was once again the star on the pitch, scoring both goals, furthering his debut season tally. The Frenchman opened the scoring in the 38th minute, reacting quickest to convert the rebound after Marrero saved his initial penalty. In the 83rd, he finished a slick move with a precise left-footed strike after a brilliant assist from Vini Jr., bringing his tally to 31 goals in La Liga—enough to lead both the Pichichi race.

The match was lively from the start. Arda Guler, pulling strings in midfield, nearly crafted an early opener for Mbappé, only for the striker to be denied by Marrero. Real Sociedad responded through Sergio Gomez, but Andriy Lunin produced a key save to keep the score level. The breakthrough came just before halftime, following a VAR review that spotted a handball from Pablo Marín. Mbappé's penalty was saved, but he stayed alert to slot home the rebound.

The second half continued in much the same fashion, with Real Madrid dominating possession and creating chances. Vini Jr. came close with a cheeky lob, and Mbappé nearly added another before his decisive second in the closing stages.

Then came the most poignant moment of the night. In the 85th minute, Ancelotti made his final substitution, replacing Modrić with academy player Chema. The Bernabéu rose as one, offering a thunderous ovation. Players from both sides formed a guard of honour as Modrić exited the pitch—his final steps as a Madridista in the stadium he graced for over a decade.

Ancelotti, too, bid farewell with his 250th win at the helm, ending an era that brought 15 trophies. Real Madrid, thus, finished second in the La Liga standings behind FC Barcelona.

--IANS

