Fulham sign Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid on five-year deal

London, Aug 4 (IANS) West London club Fulham has confirmed the signing of Real Madrid's star player Gonzalo Garcia, with the 22-year-old signing a five-year deal to stay at the Premier League club until 2031 with an option to extend by a year.

Born in Madrid, Gonzalo has spent much of his life in the Spanish capital, joining Real’s academy at the age of 10. He would later spend a solitary season in the Mallorca youth setup, before returning to Real in 2019.

Garcia will reunite with former Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa, who replaced Marco Silva this summer. It was back in Madrid where he began working with Arbeloa, who helped the youngster take his game to a new level, most notably in 2023/24 when Gonzalo’s 35 goals helped the Under-19s secure a historic treble.

“I’m very grateful, very happy to be here. I have to thank the board and Arbeloa for the trust they’ve put in me, and I’m very, very excited to start,” Gonzalo said in an official statement on joining Fulham.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Gonzalo Garcia to Fulham! Gonzalo is a very talented young striker, and he is excited to come to Fulham and play in the Premier League. We all believe that Gonzalo will be a tremendous addition to the squad and will prove to be an excellent player for the club under Alvaro’s leadership,” Fulham’s director of football Tony Khan said in an official statement.

"Gonzalo has always exemplified the values ​​of Real Madrid. Our club thanks him for his commitment and dedication throughout these years," Real Madrid said in a statement.

"Real Madrid, which will always be his home, wishes him and his family all the best in this new stage of his life," the Spanish club added.

Gonzalo didn’t make the final squad for Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026, but was handed a senior debut in one of their warm-up fixtures.

Prior to that, Gonzalo had scored six times in seven caps for Spain Under-21s, for whom he wore seven on his back – the same number he will adopt here at Craven Cottage.

--IANS

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