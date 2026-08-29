August 29, 2026 2:45 PM हिंदी

Sanjeeda Shaikh on ‘Toxic’: It allowed me to play an unimaginable role that feels very far from my reality

Sanjeeda Shaikh on ‘Toxic’ cameo: Promise to keep taking up roles that will keep shocking everyone

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh has talked about her small appearance in the Yash-starrer Toxic and said that the “unimaginable” character was far removed from her reality, making the experience all the more enjoyable.

Sanjeeda took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images of herself in character from the film. She went on to thank the audience for the warm response and promised to continue taking on roles that surprise and shock them.

She wrote: “As an actor the most enjoyable part of the job is doing characters that challenge or shock you. TOXIC allowed me to play an unimaginable role that feels very far from my reality and probably why I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

The actress went on to write: “Going in with absolutely no expectations, I am pleasantly surprised by the heartwarming response to my short appearance in the film, a big big thank you to everyone for supporting me in my journey. I promise to keep taking up roles that will keep shocking everyone. #toxic.”

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster film. It stars Yash in a dual role, alongside Kiara, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Toxic is reportedly budgeted at Rs. 500−1,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups explores the life of Raya, a violent gangster and playboy who rose to power in the underworld crime before his eventual downfall. Years later, he has to face his biological son Rumi / Ticket, who prepared his revenge on Raya, after the latter abandoned him and his wife.

Sanjeeda made her television debut as Namrata Mathuria in Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa followed by Ayesha Shergill in Kayamath.

She is best known for playing dual roles in the crime drama Ek Hasina Thi and Love Ka Hai Intezaar. Sanjeeda has since taken parts in films including the thriller drama Taish, Fighter and the series Heeramandi.

--IANS

dc/

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