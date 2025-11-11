Sanjay Kapoor wishes happy 70th birthday to 'big brother/father' Boney Kapoor

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Kapoor penned an adorable birthday wish for his big brother/ father, Boney Kapoor, who is celebrating his 70th birthday.

He took to his official Instagram account and dropped a couple of images from what seemed to be a family get-together.

The first image in the post is a perfect family photo of the Kapoor clan featuring brothers Boney, Anil, and Sanjay Kapoor, along with their respective partners Sunita and Maheep.

Featuring in the still were also the younger Kapoors, Janhvi, Arjun, Anshula, and Rhea. We could also see Janhvi's rumoured beau, Shikhar Pahariya, in the photo.

Wishing Boney on his special day, Sanjay penned, "Happy 70th birthday, big brother/father (Two red heart emojis @boney.kapoor. (sic)"

Shanaya Kapoor also dropped heart red and love-eyed emojis in the comment section.

Actor Ronit Bose Roy also wished the filmmaker in the comment section, saying "Happy milestone Birthday @boney.kapoor (sic)."

Sanjay's post further included a photo with Boney, followed by an image of the Kapoor brothers - Boney, Anil, and Sanjay.

Sonam Kapoor also wished her uncle on his 70th birthday with a post that read, "Happy Birthday Boney uncle", along with a photo of Sonam with the filmmaker.

Sanjay loves to shower love on his family members on his special day.

On November 2, the 'Sirf Tum' actor wished his daughter, Sanjay Kapoor, with a lovely social media post.

The proud father asked daughter Shanaya to 'keep smiling' as he wished her on her birthday.

Sanjay shared, "Happy birthday @shanayakapoor02 , We are so proud of you, Lots of love and happiness , Always keep smiling (Red heart and evil eye emoji) (sic)."

Sanjay's wife and Shanaya's mother, Maheep Kapoor, also shared a video of some adorable childhood memories of the 'Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan' actress on social media.

"I love you with my heart and soul @shanayakapoor02 (red heart and evil eye emoji) HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE (red hearts and hugs emoji) #MyEverything (sic)," she penned.

--IANS

pm/