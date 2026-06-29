June 29, 2026 7:40 PM हिंदी

Sanjay Kapoor reveals his character’s biggest challenge in ‘Ab Hoga Hisaab’ Season 2

Sanjay Kapoor, Ab Hoga Hisaab Season 2

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Kapoor has opened up about his role in ‘Ab Hoga Hisaab Season 2,’ revealing that his character will face the biggest challenge of his journey so far.

The actor shared that the upcoming season raises the stakes significantly, pushing his character into a more intense and unpredictable situation. In a statement, Kapoor, who is essaying the role of Goldy Sekhon, shared, “Goldy has always been a character full of surprises, and Season 2 takes his journey to a whole new level. As trust begins to crack and loyalties are tested, viewers will see sides of him they've never seen before. We're incredibly grateful for the love the show and Goldy Sekhon has received in the first season on Amazon MX Player, and I can't wait for audiences to experience a season that's bigger, more intense, and packed with unexpected twists.”

On Monday, the makers have released the trailer of the film on social media. The trailer continues right from where the first season concluded. Shaheer Sheikh’s Bobby is driven by one goal—finding his brother Bunty, played by Avinash Mishra—and is ready to go to any extent to uncover the truth. His investigation draws him into the world of Goldy, portrayed by Sanjay Kapoor, a powerful and highly secretive figure.

Portraying the character of Bobby Manocha, Shaheer shared, “The love that audiences have showered on Ab Hoga Hisaab has been truly humbling. It's a direct result of the warmth viewers have given this story. Bobby's desperation in Season 2 is unlike anything we've seen from him before. He's willing to do whatever it takes to find Bunty, even if it means stepping into dangerous territory and playing a game he may not be able to control. The trailer offers just a glimpse of how far he's willing to go, and how much he stands to lose along the way.”

Mouni Roy added, “The overwhelming response to Season 1 has been truly heartening, and I'm so happy that audiences won't have to wait long for Season 2. This season explores new dimensions of my character, uncovering emotions, motivations, and complexities that haven't been seen before. There are plenty of surprises in store, and I can't wait for viewers to join her on this next chapter of the journey.”

Produced by Arré Studio, “Ab Hoga Hisaab Season 2” also features Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha, and Aasheema Vardaan in pivotal roles. The show is all set to premiere on 3rd July.

--IANS

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