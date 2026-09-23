Sanjana Sanghi represents Indian youth at UNGA, calls for greater investment in education and healthcare

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Sanjana Sanghi has taken India’s youth voice to the global stage, participating in an official engagement at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

During the high-level gathering, she spoke about youth empowerment, education, and grassroots development. Sanjana also questioned whether today’s generations are being equipped with the resources and opportunities they deserve. Reflecting on her address at the United Nations, the ‘Dil Bechara’ actress said, “In my journey over the last 12 years since I was a teenager believing that education was transforming my life, everything felt unclear and unsure. I didn't wait for anyone to tell me to lead or to tell me that education is the answer—I just felt that within. In India, we have the largest youth demographic in the world.”

“As someone who has committed a large part of my life to youth-led development, I just think: are we preparing our generations in a way that they deserve to be prepared? When I see those military expenditure tickers roaming on news headlines, I think—just give us a fraction of that, and if we go back to our communities to build primary schools, medical sectors, vocational training centers, and art centers, we will be able to solve so many things within ourselves.”

Sanjana further stated, “The real thing it comes down to is an acute poverty of trust. We don't just want to be mere beneficiaries at the end of long policies and decisions made by people who aren't going to inherit the consequences of those decisions. My real dream and hope is to solve the fundamentals of education and health far sooner through collective action, rather than reaching a place where youth have to take to the streets.”

Sanjana Sanghi was chosen as one of the prominent female voices from India to represent young people at the United Nations. She joined international delegates, changemakers and influential figures at high-level discussions centred on youth participation, innovative philanthropy, and progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

Sanjana had earlier made headlines as one of the youngest speakers to address the UN General Assembly Hall.

--IANS

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