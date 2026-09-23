September 23, 2026 3:16 PM हिंदी

IMEI tampering punishable by up to three years jail time; Sanchar Saathi helps secure handsets

IMEI tampering punishable by up to three years jail time; Sanchar Saathi helps secure handsets

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) It is unlawful to intentionally remove, obliterate, change or alter a device’s unique Mobile Device Equipment Identification number or International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI), an official factsheet said on Wednesday.

It is also unlawful to use, produce, traffic in, possess or control hardware or software knowing that it has been configured as above, the statement said, adding that citizens can leverage the Sanchar Saathi platform to verify and secure their mobile handsets.

The platform enables users to validate a device’s IMEI details, including the brand, model, and manufacturer, helping strengthen device authenticity and security.

Violations related to IMEI tampering may attract imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to Rs.50 lakh, or both, and that such offences are cognisable and non‑bailable under Section 42(7) of the Act.

Further, procuring SIM cards through fake documents, fraud, cheating or impersonation are among punishable offences. Transferring, selling or handing over SIM cards obtained in their name to others who may misuse them and using mobile applications, websites or any other means to modify Calling Line Identity (CLI) or other telecommunication identifiers are also offences under Indian law.

Citizens must purchase mobile devices only from authorised sellers and verify the IMEI details.

“Use strong passwords, PINs or biometric authentication to secure the handset. Get devices repaired only at authorised service centres to reduce the risk of IMEI tampering or other malicious activity,” the statement noted.

Upon device loss or theft, file an immediate report with the local police and secure a copy of the complaint.

Victims can also obtain a duplicate SIM card for the lost mobile number from your telecom operator. Under TRAI regulations, SMS services are restricted for the first 24 hours of a reissued SIM’s activation. Since Sanchar Saathi requires a mobile OTP verification, victims must wait 24 hours after activation to submit your request.

“Register the blocking request on the Sanchar Saathi (CEIR) portal or mobile app, uploading the police report and a valid ID proof to receive a unique Request ID. If your device is subsequently recovered, report it to the local police first, and then use your Request ID on the portal to safely unblock the handset,” the statement noted.

—IANS

aar/pk

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