September 23, 2026 3:19 PM हिंदी

Shraddha Kapoor gorges on modak as she shares glimpses from Ganpati celebrations

Shraddha Kapoor gorges on modak as she shares glimpses from Ganpati celebrations

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has shared glimpses from the Ganpati festivities as she enjoyed the traditional ukadiche modak and soaked in the festive spirit.

Shraddha took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Ganpati celebrations, posting a handful of pictures from the festive occasion. In the first image, the actress was seen enjoying a bowl of delicious ukadiche modak, with her hair wrapped in a towel after a bath. She then shared a picture of herself seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

In the third picture, Shraddha posed with her maternal aunts, veteran actresses Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure. Other pictures showed a box full of modaks and the actress enjoying a popsicle.

Shraddha chose a playful caption as she wrote: “Modak chahiye ??? Nahi milega (Want modak? Won’t give).”

Ukadiche modak is a sweet dumpling made with soft rice flour, sweet coconut-jaggery filling, usually steamed and offered as prasad during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, marked by the installation of clay idols in homes and public pandals.

Talking about Shraddha, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming film “Eetha”, a biographical film directed by Laxman Utekar. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor in the titular role as the Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, alongside Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Anant Joshi, and Siddharth Jadhav.

The film is based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a celebrated traditional folk artist known as the "Empress of Tamasha"

Eetha reportedly follows the story of Shraddha’s character, her rise from humble beginnings in Pandharpur, her leadership of a touring family troupe, national honors, and her fierce resilience through personal and financial hardships.

Shraddha was last seen in the film Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank in 2024.

--IANS

dc/

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