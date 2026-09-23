September 23, 2026 3:17 PM हिंदी

Kartik Aaryan places his National Award honour at the feet of Lalbaugcha Raja

Kartik Aaryan places his National Award honour at the feet of Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai and sought blessings from Lord Ganesha shortly after receiving the National Film Award.

During his visit, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor brought along his National Film Award and placed it before Lalbaugcha Raja as he offered his prayers. In the video, Kartik Aaryan is seen placing his National Film Award at the feet of Lalbaugcha Raja and seeking Bappa’s blessings. He also folded his hands in prayer and bowed his head at the feet of Lalbaugcha Raja. For the visit, Kartik kept his look casual in a blue kurta paired with white bottoms.

The actor also spoke about the special moment, describing it as a happy occasion for his entire family. “It’s a very happy moment for my entire family. I am very happy. I have come to seek blessings of Bappa. I got the National Film Award, and after that visiting Lalbaugcha Raja, it feels great,” Kartik said.

The actor’s visit came soon after his National Award win. On Tuesday, Kartik won the National Award for Best Actor for his role in the 2024 biographical sports drama film “Chandu Champion.”

The ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor took to Instagram and posted a video from the award ceremony, where he was seen receiving the honor from President Droupadi Murmu. Alongside the video, Kartik penned a heartfelt note reflecting on his journey, highlighting the hard work, determination and dedication that have driven him to pursue his goals.

An excerpt from his post read, “Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma’s boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment, where people laugh at such dreams, and move forwards. Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment, still numb with excitement and nervousness. A dream of a small town boy, the dream of every actor in the country, the National Award for Best Actor. ‘Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main’. I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India’s first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat rolls out state-wide GPU framework to support AI projects

Gujarat rolls out state-wide GPU framework to support AI projects

Kajol wishes the OG Tanuja on her 83rd birthday, calls her a ‘rule breaker’ and ‘trendsetter’

Kajol wishes the OG Tanuja on her 83rd birthday, calls her a ‘rule breaker’ and ‘trendsetter’

Asian Games: ‘My dream has come true,’ says Mirabai Chanu after historic silver

Asian Games: ‘My dream has come true,’ says Mirabai Chanu after historic silver

Manoj Bajpayee says his ‘Last Man in Tower’ character is obsessed with being the good person

Manoj Bajpayee says his ‘Last Man in Tower’ character is obsessed with being the good person

ADB cuts Bangladesh FY27 growth forecast to 4 pc amid banking stress: Report

ADB cuts Bangladesh FY27 growth forecast to 4 pc amid banking stress: Report

Maphaka ruled out of South Africa’s ODIs against Australia, Williams given call-up

Maphaka ruled out of South Africa’s ODIs against Australia, Williams given call-up

Asian Games: PM Modi congratulates Jay Meena on historic bronze in Soft Tennis (Credit: X/PMOIndia)

Asian Games: PM Modi congratulates Jay Meena on historic bronze in soft tennis

INS Trishul arrives at France's Toulon to participate in Exercise Varuna

INS Trishul arrives at France's Toulon to participate in Exercise Varuna

Kajol mourns aunt & Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukerji's demise: One more star gone to make a more beautiful sky

Kajol mourns aunt & Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukerji's demise: One more star gone to make a more beautiful sky

Anupam Kher on Anant Nag’s Dadasaheb Phalke honour: ‘Inspired by his dedication and talent’

Anupam Kher on Anant Nag’s Dadasaheb Phalke honour: ‘Inspired by his dedication and talent’