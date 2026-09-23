Ravi Kishan wishes ‘sukh-dukh ki saathi’ Priti on birthday, thanks her for being an inspiration to their kids

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor-politician Ravi Kishan penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife Priti Kishan Shukla on Wednesday, further thanking her for being his strength and an inspiration to their children.

Ravi took to his social media account to share a series of pictures with Priti. In the pictures, the couple is seen posing together on a bustling city street at night.

Sharing the pictures, Ravi wrote, “Happy birthday @priti_kishan_shukla thank you for being my strength and an inspiration for our kids. Ever grateful to have you mere sukh dukh ki saathii. Love you.. Mahadev Bless You.”

The birthday note reflects the bond Ravi shares with Priti, whom he has often credited for standing by him through difficult phases of his life.

The couple got married in 1993 and have four children, three daughters, Riva, Tanishk and Ishita, and son Saksham.

Ravi and Priti's relationship dates back to their school days. Ravi has spoken about falling in love with her when he was in Class 11. They eventually got married in 1993. He has repeatedly spoken about Priti's role during the years when he was struggling to establish himself as an actor. He has said that she remained beside him when he had little money and that she continued to support him through the difficult phases of his career.

Their children have followed different professional paths. Riva Kishan followed her father's footsteps into acting and made her Hindi film debut with Sab Kushal Mangal in 2020. Tanishk Shukla has been reported to work as a business manager and investor, including managing professional work for her father and sister. Ishita Shukla chose a different path and joined the defence forces under the Agnipath scheme after her NCC background. Saksham Kishan, has also largely stayed away from the entertainment spotlight.

Ravi has also spoken publicly about the respect and reverence he has for his wife. In a 2025 appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, he revealed that he touches Priti's feet before going to bed as a gesture of gratitude for the years she stood by him. He said that Priti never allows him to do so when she is awake, so he touches her feet when she is asleep. Explaining the sentiment behind the gesture, Ravi recalled that she had been his companion when he had neither money nor means and had remained with him through his difficult days.

He reiterated the same sentiment in the Lok Sabha in April 2026 while speaking during a discussion on women's representation.

–IANS

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