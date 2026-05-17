Chelsea appoint Xabi Alonso on a four-year contract

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Chelsea F.C. have confirmed the appointment of Xabi Alonso as the club’s new head coach, with the former Spanish international set to begin a four-year spell at Stamford Bridge from July 1, 2026.

The move signals Chelsea’s latest attempt to bring stability to a chaotic managerial period that has seen multiple changes in the dugout during the current campaign. Alonso arrives after leaving Real Madrid by mutual agreement earlier this year, ending a brief and challenging tenure in the Spanish capital.

Chelsea announced the appointment through an official statement on social media.

“Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as Manager of the Men’s Team. The Spaniard will begin his role on July 1, 2026, having agreed a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge. Welcome to Chelsea, Xabi!”

The appointment comes less than 24 hours after Chelsea’s defeat to Manchester City F.C. in the FA Cup final, a result that capped another inconsistent season for the London side.

Chelsea began the campaign under Enzo Maresca before later turning to Liam Rosenior, while Calum McFarlane is currently overseeing the team on an interim basis for the final two Premier League fixtures.

Alonso arrives with a growing reputation as one of Europe’s most promising young managers after leading Bayer 04 Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title in 2024. During his three-year spell in Germany, he guided the club to their first-ever league title and added the German Cup to complete a historic domestic campaign.

In his first remarks as Chelsea manager, Alonso outlined his ambition to restore the club to regular contention for major honours.

“Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club. From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies. There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies,” Alonso said in a statement.

Before stepping into management, Alonso enjoyed a glittering playing career across Europe’s elite clubs. He spent five seasons with Liverpool F.C. and played a key role in their dramatic 2005 UEFA Champions League triumph in Istanbul.

The midfielder also represented Real Sociedad, Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich, winning league titles in Spain and Germany during an accomplished club career.

On the international stage, Alonso earned 114 caps for Spain and was part of the generation that dominated world football, lifting the 2010 FIFA World Cup and winning back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

Chelsea will now hope Alonso can translate his early managerial success into a sustained rebuild at Stamford Bridge as the club looks to re-establish itself among Europe’s elite.

--IANS

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