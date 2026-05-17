India's economic pact with European FTA bloc seen as gamechanger

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), operational since October 1, 2025, marks a transformative milestone in India’s economic diplomacy and strategic engagement with Europe, according to an article

The agreement reflects India’s emergence as a confident global economic power negotiating balanced, future-oriented and investment-linked trade partnerships and constitutes a defining step in India’s integration with advanced global economies, the article in Greece’s GeoPolitico news portal observed.

The agreement targets $100 billion in investments and one million jobs over 15 years. Bilateral trade reached $24.4 billion in FY25, while tariff concessions cover nearly 99.6 per cent of India’s exports.

The EFTA bloc comprises four highly developed European economies, namely Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. Although these nations are not members of the European Union, they possess advanced industrial capabilities, sophisticated innovation ecosystems, high purchasing power, transparent regulatory systems and globally competitive financial sectors.

TEPA is India’s first comprehensive free trade agreement with a group of advanced European economies, thereby elevating the strategic importance of the pact beyond conventional tariff liberalisation. The agreement provides India with a gateway to affluent European markets and opens opportunities for deeper collaboration in technology, investment, sustainability, advanced manufacturing and innovation-driven industries, the article noted.

It highlights that the timing of TEPA is particularly significant against the backdrop of rising geopolitical fragmentation, disruptions in global supply chains, and the restructuring of international trade patterns. The world economy is witnessing growing uncertainty arising from geopolitical tensions, including US–China strategic competition, Russia–Europe tensions, and increasing concerns about overreliance on single-market supply chains.

Against this backdrop, TEPA represents strategic reassurance and demonstrates that economic cooperation grounded in mutual trust and shared prosperity can continue to thrive even amid global uncertainties. The agreement reflects India’s broader strategy of diversifying trade partnerships and positioning itself as a stable, rules-based and reliable destination for global investments, the article observes.

--IANS

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