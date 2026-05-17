Pakistan: BLA claims control of Dalbandin city and Quetta-Taftan highway

Quetta, May 17 (IANS) The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has said that its fighters had "taken control" of Dalbandin city and the Quetta-Taftan main highway in Pakistan's Balochistan and warned mineral transporters that convoys carrying what it termed "looted Baloch resources" would no longer be able to travel through the route, local media reported on Sunday.

In a statement, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said the group's fighters conducted 10 operations in Balochistan over 10 days, including the taking control of Dalbandin city, attacks on Pakistani forces, highway blockades and operations targeting what it termed "exploitative networks", The Balochistan Post reported.

"In these coordinated attacks, 11 personnel of the occupying Pakistani army were killed, and several others were injured, while multiple vehicles associated with exploitative companies were destroyed, and sarmachars maintained control over key highways," the statement issued on Saturday said/

The BLA said its fighters took "complete control" of Dalbandin city on Saturday in what it termed as a “highly organised and large-scale assault”, adding that all government buildings, including the local police station, were under the group's control for several hours.

"A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment was seized from the police station and taken into custody, while the official vehicles present there were set on fire," the BLA said.

According to the statement, Pakistani forces trying to advance towards the city were targeted at the Dalbandin bypass, with six personnel killed and several others injured. It further said that two army vehicles were "completely disabled" in what it termed a "successful counter-attack", while the remaining personnel fled, leaving behind several injured personnel.

The BLA said fighters seized large trailers carrying chromite on the Quetta-Taftan main highway in Mastung on May 15 and later set them on fire. It further said that an "important bridge" in the Sheikh Wasil area of Mastung was destroyed after it was targeted on the same day, disrupting what the group termed the enemy’s "supply system".

The group said its fighters took control of the Quetta-Taftan highway in Nushki and carried out snap checking for several hours, during which four "suspicious individuals" linked to the Saindak Project were detained for interrogation.

It said Pakistani forces later tried to advance into the area, but were attacked by BLA's fighters, who killed two personnel and injured several others. It further said that a military vehicle was damaged in the attack.

The BLA also said its fighters seized two cargo trucks carrying minerals in Kharan and set them on fire.

On May 16, the group claimed its fighters attacked a Pakistani forces convoy at Abad in Mastung, killing three personnel, injuring several others and disabling a military vehicle.

The group claimed responsibility for attacks on surveillance and support infrastructure in Kech district, saying fighters destroyed surveillance cameras installed at a Pakistani army post in Nasirabad, Turbat, disabled a state surveillance camera network in Hayatabad, Tump, and damaged water supply machinery used by Pakistani forces in Jabshan, Zamuran, The Balochistan Post reported.

The BLA said that it had gained "complete control" over the Quetta-Taftan main highway, a key route associated with the movement of supplies and minerals linked to the Saindak and Reko Diq projects and warned firms and transporters involved in mineral extraction not to use the route.

"Through this press release, the Baloch Liberation Army wishes to clarify that the BLA has now established complete control over the Quetta-Taftan main highway, and this entire highway now falls within the region under BLA control."

"We will no longer, under any circumstances, allow trucks, trailers, or any convoys carrying looted Baloch resources and minerals to pass through here."

The group warned firms, contractors and transporters involved in what it termed the "exploitative plundering of Baloch resources" would be responsible for their own "life and financial losses" if they continued to be part of such activities.

The BLA expressed commitment to protecting the lives and property of ordinary commuters and people of Balochistan, adding that cooperation would be extended to civilians on highways.

--IANS

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