Sangram Singh is ‘more than a friend’ to Nikita Rawal, reveals a source

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Rumours of a romance have been swirling as Nikita Rawal and wrestler Sangram Singh set social media abuzz with their PDA.

Eagle-eyed social media users spotted their affectionate posts, fueling dating speculation about the pair. Buzz around their rumoured romance intensified when users noticed Sangram dropping heart emojis on Nikita’s Instagram posts. Amid the rumours, a source close to the development revealed to IANS that both Nikita and Sangram have been very discreet about their relationship and that they are quite serious about each other. A source was quoted as saying, “Both Nikita and Sangram have been very discreet about their relationship, but they are quite serious about each other. They wanted to keep it away from the limelight until they felt comfortable.”

The insider also revealed that the two have been seeing each other for the past six months. What began as a low-key connection has gradually blossomed into a deeper relationship.

The rumored relationship has also fueled whispers of tension between Sangram’s wife, actress Payal Rohatgi, and Nikita Rawal. While none of the three have issued a statement addressing the speculation, their names continue to dominate headlines, keeping the alleged triangle firmly in the spotlight.

Back in July, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh grabbed headlines when rumours of their divorce surfaced. The speculation was triggered after the actress stepped down as Director of the Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation and shared a cryptic post online, hinting at possible trouble in their marriage. Pyal also posted the picture of resignation letter with the caption, “Sometimes peace looks like distance. In the hashtag, she mentioned ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon.”

Following her exit, Sangram’s sister Sunita Kumari took over the role of director and has since been working closely with him.

Not to forget, in December 2024, speculation about trouble in Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh’s marriage surfaced online after a video of the couple arguing went viral. The clip showed the actress accusing the wrestler of mistreating her due to her inability to conceive.

Soon after, Payal addressed the claims, clarifying that she was not the one being abusive, and explained that it was Sangram’s words she had to censor in the video.

