Sandra Bullock remembers late father: Loved me through my Goth period

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Sandra Bullock penned a Father’s Day note for her late father, where she reflected on his devotion to family and country.

Bullock shared a string of images of her father. The first was a picture of her posing with her late dad. Another photograph had him in a uniform. She penned a message celebrating the lasting impact he had on her life.

Bullock wrote: “He loved me through my goth period...Loved on the loves of my life...And loved our country at 18...Happy Heavenly Father’s Day, Dad.”

The actress made her Instagram entry in May and gained more than five million followers within days, as per media reports.

The actress, who was named the world's highest-paid actress of 2010 and 2014, made her acting debut with a minor role in the thriller Hangmen in 1987.

She gained fame for her role in the 1993 action film Demolition Man. The actress shot to fame with the 1994 action thriller Speed and gained major recognition for starring in the romantic comedy While You Were Sleeping, and the dramas A Time to Kill and Hope Floats.

Bullock tasted further success in the following decades with the comedies Miss Congeniality, Two Weeks Notice, The Proposal, The Heat, Ocean's 8, and The Lost City, Crash, and The Unforgivable, and the thrillers Premonition and Bird Box.

The actress is a mother of two adopted children, Louis and Laila, whom she raised as a single parent. She was married once to Jesse James and later shared a long-term partnership with the late photographer Bryan Randall.

She will next be seen in Practical Magic 2, a romantic fantasy film directed by Susanne Bier. The film is based on the 2021 novel The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman. It is the sequel to Practical Magic in 1998.

The film also stars Nicole Kidman, Stockard Channing, and Dianne Wiest, who reprise their roles from the previous film, alongside new cast members Joey King, Maisie Williams, Lee Pace, and Xolo Mariduena.

--IANS

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