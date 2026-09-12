Sandra Bullock: ‘Practical Magic 2’ would not exist without the love for the first film

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Hollywood star Sandra Bullock has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to fans as Practical Magic 2 makes its debut, saying the much-awaited sequel would not have been possible without the enduring love for the original film.

Sandra took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of images and clips from the making of the film and said that she and the team “poured” their hearts into the second chapter of the film.

She hoped it gives audiences two hours to laugh, cry, escape and celebrate the people who bring a little magic into their lives.

“Practical Magic 2 is out now… we poured our whole hearts into this film, and I’m so honored to finally put it out into the world. This second chapter would not exist without the love you’ve given the first film all these years later, so thank you. Truly,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress added: “I hope this movie gives you two hours to laugh, cry, escape, and celebrate the people who make your life feel like magic. Your sisters, your brothers, your family, your friends, your chosen family… and maybe even yourself. With love, Sandy.”

“Practical Magic 2” is a romantic fantasy directed by Susanne Bier. The film is based on the 2021 novel The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman. The sequel to Practical Magic.

The film stars Sandra, Nicole Kidman, Dianne Wiest, and Stockard Channing reprising their roles from the previous film, alongside new cast members Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod.

The first installment, which was released in 1998, had Bullock and Kidman play sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, descended from a long line of witches.

Raised by their aunts after their parents' death from a family curse, the sisters are taught the uses of practical magic as they grow up. Years later, they must use their magic to destroy the evil spirit of Gillian's abusive boyfriend before it kills them.

--IANS

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