Sanchita Shetty: The Himalayas don’t test your strength; they dissolve your ego!

Chennai, July 3 (IANS) Actress Sanchita Shetty, who is just back from undertaking a pilgrimage to Gomukh, the divine birthplace of the river Ganga, has now said that the Himalayas don't test your strength but that they dissolve your ego.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on her trip to Gomukh, the actress wrote, "Life doesn’t take us where we want to go… it takes us where our soul is meant to awaken. Some journeys are planned. Some are destined."

She went on to say," After my leg injuries, this is the first longest trek I have done. Forever grateful to this magical human instrument of The Body. This was one such blessing—an unplanned pilgrimage to the sacred Gomukh, the divine birthplace of Maa Ganga."

Sanchita disclosed that from Gangotri to Bhojbasa Ashram, she walked 14 km, resting in simple tents under the vast Himalayan sky.

"At dawn, we continued towards Gomukh, covering another 12 km. Though Tapovan was only 3 km away, nature reminded us that the mountains decide when to welcome us. We surrendered to Her will. 40+ km of walking… Every step became a prayer. Every breath became meditation. Every silence became the voice of the Divine," she shared.

Stating that they walked through snow for an hour, she added that they waited through landslides and descended in the rain for hours. "The body grew tired, but the spirit only became stronger," she said, before opining, "The Himalayas don’t test your strength—they dissolve your ego."

The actress shared, "Proper acclimatization is essential, but an even greater preparation is an open heart and an unwavering mind. The nights touched nearly -7°C in Gangotri and around -15°C at Gomukh. Yet, in that freezing silence, I felt a warmth that only divine grace can offer. Standing before the sacred source of Maa Ganga, I realized that life, like the river, flows exactly where it is meant to. We are not here to control the journey—we are here to surrender, trust, and receive."

She concluded the post saying, "This was more than a trek. It was a pilgrimage.More than reaching a destination, it was returning to myself. Forever grateful for the boundless blessings of Maa Ganga. Jai Maa Ganga. #spiritual #divine #trekking #mountains #maaganga."

--IANS

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