Samyuktha’s b’day plans: I’ll be waking up early for my Kalari class, followed by my sadhana and pooja

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actor Samyuktha, who is celebrating her 30th birthday on Friday, has revealed her birthday plans as she shared that she plans to keep it simple and centred around herself and the routines she enjoys.

Talking about how she plans to spend her special day, Samyuktha, who is kknown for her great performances in popular films including Bimbisara, Bheemla Nayak, Vaathi and Virupaksha, shared that she will begin her birthday early with her Kalari class.

“This year, I want to keep my birthday very simple and close to myself. I’ll be waking up early for my Kalari class, followed by my Sadhana and Pooja, and I’ll continue with my routine in the evening as well,” she said.

For Samyuktha, the idea of celebrating her birthday is less about elaborate plans and more about being present and doing things that bring her peace.

“I’ve realised that I genuinely enjoy being in my own space and following the things that bring me peace. So, rather than making elaborate plans, I’m looking forward to spending the day staying grounded and simply being present. For me, that feels like the best way to celebrate my birthday this year,” the actor added.

On the work front, Samyuktha has an exciting lineup ahead. She will be seen in Amazon Original Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat, Swayambhu, where she plays a warrior in the historical period drama, while The Black Gold is a character-driven project that promises a different space for the actor.

Samyuktha made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Popcorn. She went on to appear in commercially successful films such as Kalki, Edakkad Battalion 06, Bheemla Nayak, Kaduva, Bimbisara, Gaalipata 2, Vaathi and Virupaksha. She won the Santosham Film Award for Best Actress for Virupaksha.

She was last seen in Nari Nari Naduma Murari directed by Ram Abbaraju.

--IANS

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