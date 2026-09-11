Minister Manohar Lal to attend 'G20 Energy Ministerial' in US

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal will participate in the G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting in Houston, United States, from September 14-16, an official statement said on Friday.

The minister will participate in sessions covering three key pillars -- energy security and affordable baseload, permitting and regulatory efficiency and critical minerals & resilient supply chains, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

The meeting -- hosted under the US G20 Presidency -- will bring together energy ministers and senior representatives of G20 member countries to discuss global energy security, affordability, infrastructure development and resilient energy supply chains, it added.

Moreover, discussions will focus on strengthening energy security and affordability, facilitating timely development of energy infrastructure through efficient regulatory frameworks, and building secure, resilient and diversified supply chains for critical minerals.

The minister will also highlight India's approach to building a resilient and future-ready energy system to meet its rapidly growing energy needs, the ministry said.

He will also share India's experience in improving permitting and regulatory efficiency through institutional and policy reforms and highlight the country's focus on diversification, circularity and strengthening the entire critical-minerals value chain.

India's participation will reaffirm its commitment to international cooperation and collective action in addressing emerging global energy challenges, the ministry said.

In addition, India will advocate pragmatic, inclusive and technology-neutral approaches that take into account diverse national circumstances and seek to advance secure, affordable, reliable, resilient and sustainable energy systems, it added.

Earlier in September, the minister stated that India may overtake the United States in terms of metro rail network length in the upcoming years.

After inauguration of the extended metro rail service in Indore, he said India's metro network had reached 1,170 km across 26 cities compared with 1,386 km in the US.

--IANS

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