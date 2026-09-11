Jackie Shroff celebrates 34 years of Angaar starring Dimple Kapadia, Om Puri

Mumbai, September 11 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff celebrated 34 years of his 1992 film Angaar, further taking a trip down memory lane.

He shared a video montage featuring memorable moments from the crime drama, with stills and scenes from the film, which included his character Jaikishan ‘Jaggu’ and moments with the film's ensemble cast.

The post was set to the film's song “Idhar Dekho Udhar Dekho”, sung by the late legendary singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam.

Alongside the video, Jackie wrote, “#Celebrating34YearsOfAngaar” and tagged many otherl members of the film's cast and crew, including Shashilal K. Nair, Dimple Kapadia, Kader Khan, Achyut Potdar, Om Puri, Sulbha Deshpande and Tom Alter.

Directed and produced by Shashilal K. Nair, with S. M. Arif as co-producer, Angaar was released in 1992. The film starred Jackie Shroff as Jaikishan ‘Jaggu’, Dimple Kapadia as Mili and Nana Patekar as Majid Khan, with Om Puri, Kader Khan, Mazhar Khan, Kiran Kumar, Achyut Potdar, Sulbha Deshpande, Neena Gupta and Tom Alter in key roles.

The film followed Jaggu, an unemployed young man living in a Mumbai slum, who takes a stand against a powerful builder and his criminal family after coming to the aid of an orphan girl, Mili.

For the uninitiated, Angaar was written by Sujit Sen, while Kader Khan penned the dialogues. The music was composed by the celebrated duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. The soundtrack included songs such as “Idhar Dekho Udhar Dekho,” “Mushkil Mein Hai Kaun Kisi Ka,” “Geet Purane Gao,” “Kitni Jaldi Yeh Mulaqat Guzar Jaati Hai” and “Chal Aage Aur Dekh Peechhe.”

Talking about Jackie, the actor, who made his Hindi film debut with Swami Dada in 1982, went on to establish himself as one of Bollywood's most versatile stars with films including Hero, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Gardish, Khalnayak, Rangeela and Border, among several others.

For the uninitiated, Jackie Shroff is the father of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

–IANS

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