AIIB President Zou Jiayi arrives in New Delhi to attend 18th BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Zou Jiayi arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit.

Extending a warm welcome to Jiayi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took to X and posted, “The visit will strengthen partnerships to advance sustainable development and expand opportunities for emerging economies.”

As BRICS Chair 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together leaders of BRICS member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees. During the BRICS Summit, the leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance, according to a statement released by the MEA.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said leaders from across the world will gather in New Delhi over the next few days for the BRICS Summit, expressing confidence that the high-level meeting will witness positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the welfare of the world in mind.

“Over the next few days, leaders from around the world will gather for the BRICS Summit. I am confident that the Summit will see positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the welfare of the world in mind,” PM Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin was warmly received at the airport by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Welcoming the Russian President, the MEA took to X and posted: “India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.”

Highlighting the enduring India-Russia partnership, MoS Singh took to X and posted : “Honoured to receive Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit. India warmly welcomes President Putin. His presence at the Summit reflects the enduring strength and importance of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.”

Putin’s visit comes amid continued high-level engagement between India and Russia and follows his meeting with PM Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek last week.

During their meeting in Bishkek, PM Modi urged Putin to move from an “endless war towards the end of war”, in reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began five years ago following Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

--IANS

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