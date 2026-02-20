Samyuktha was on a rope for two days to perform a risky stunt in 'Swayambhu': Director Bharat Krishnamachari

Chennai, Feb 20 (IANS) Bharat Krishnamachari, who is now directing the eagerly awaited pan Indian film 'Swayambhu', featuring actor Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead, has now disclosed that actress Samyuktha, who plays one of the two female leads in the film, showed great courage and performed a risky stunt for the film for which she had to be on a rope, dangling precariously for two entire days.

Talking exclusively to IANS, director Bharat Krishnamachari said, "Samyuktha was very brave and performed this risky stunt all by herself. This was a shot that required her to scale a mountain with the river flowing below with just one harness for safety. We shot in real locations. This particular scene was shot in Maradmalli in Andhra Pradesh. The slope she had to scale was almost vertical which meant that the level of difficulty was much greater."

Pointing out that the terrain was inhospitable and so, even rushing to the actress's aid would have taken time for the crew, the director said that the actress displayed a steely resolve to deliver a fantastic shot.

Says Bharat Krishnamachari, "Due credit must be given to stunt choreographer Joshua Master and his team who carefully planned this sequence and effeciently pulled it off."

'Swayambhu', which is among the most eagerly awaited films of the year, is being produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the banner of Pixel Studios and presented by Tagore Madhu.The film has triggered huge interest not just in fans but also film buffs for a number of reasons.

It is an already established fact that young hero Nikhil Siddhartha went to Vietnam to train in martial arts for the film. In fact, the young actor became so proficient in the use of swords that he could fight with a sword in either hand.

Sources had disclosed to IANS that it was not just Nikhil Siddhartha who received training in sword fighting and that even the supporting cast received training in sword fighting from experts.

A source had told IANS that a team of Vietnamese sword fighting experts were flown in to train the stunt artistes here who shot for the film. Several hundred artistes were part of the enormous climax sequence that was shot over a period of 60 days at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

It may be recalled that the makers had, in November last year, confirmed that the monumental production had officially wrapped its shoot. After an intense two-year journey and 170 days of extensive filming, the team proudly announced the completion of the film.

Rooted in India’s cultural heritage, 'Swayambhu' will delve into untold chapters of the past - stories that extend far beyond traditional tales of kings and wars. At its heart lies the saga of a formidable warrior whose valour shaped an era.

