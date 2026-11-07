Sameera Reddy’s 10-year-old son Hans reacts to her old hot photoshoot pics, asks, ‘What are you wearing?’

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy recently got a hilarious reaction from her 10-year-old son Hans after he came across some of her old photoshoot pictures.

The pictures clearly left him visibly shocked by his mother's glamorous avatar.

In a video shared by Sameera on her social media account, Hans is seen looking through a magazine featuring his mother's photographs from her younger days. The pictures show the actress posing in glamorous outfits, including low-neck dresses, for a photoshoot.

As he looked at one of the pictures, Hans asked his mother, "What are you wearing?" He then looked at another photograph and bluntly told her, "You look scary."

The mother-son exchange continued as Hans went through the pictures, reacting with surprise and shock. At one point, he appeared to question some of the poses and expressions in the pictures, leaving Sameera amused by his candid reactions.

Hans asked Sameera, "Are you trying to flex your jawline? You look like this. What are you wearing? You look scary. Look at this photo. Scary. I'm going to have nightmares about you now. Is that you? You are biting your finger? Are you a lava? Vitamin Sameera. I have way too much Vitamin Sameera. I need a break from it."

Sameera, who has often spoken about parenting and raising her children in the public eye, shares Hans with her husband Akshai Varde. The couple also have a daughter, Nyra.

Hans has occasionally featured in Sameera's social media posts, with the actress sharing glimpses of their family life and his growing-up years with her followers.

Sameera, who made her Bollywood debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya in 2002, went on to feature in films including Musafir, Taxi No. 9211, Race and De Dana Dan. She has also been known for her candid social media presence, where she frequently talks about motherhood, body positivity and everyday life.

--IANS

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