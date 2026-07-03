Sameera Reddy welcomes new furry family member, shares heartwarming adoption video

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy has shared a heartwarming glimpse into a new chapter of her life as she welcomed a new furry family member through adoption.

On Friday, the ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’ actress took to social media to post an emotional video from Goa, where she introduced the newest addition to her home. Calling it a moment of love, gratitude, and fresh beginnings, Sameera reflected on the journey, expressing how the pet found its way into her life on a rainy day.

Sharing a video, she wrote, “Welcome baby Maya We adopted her from @pawspanjim in Goa. On a rainy day we found our girl or rather she found us. So excited and grateful for this new chapter in our life 22.06.26 the journey begins Thank you to all the doctors and volunteers at @pawspanjim for all the help and support.”

“Adopting a native Indian dog breed like Indie dogs from an animal shelter home can prove to be the best decision of your life. But it is important to understand the commitment and hard work that goes into this decision. Beyond just wanting a sweet puppy #adoptdontshop #dogs #love #goa,” added Sameera.

The clip shows the actress getting emotional while holding the dog. Her kids are seen playing around. The video also features her husband, Akshai Varde, pampering the new furry member of the family.

Reacting to her post, actress Bhumi Pednekar commented, “OMG.”

Sameera Reddy has made a permanent move from Mumbai to a spacious home in the scenic village of Bastora, North Goa.

In terms of work, Sameera is gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror-thriller “Chimni,” in which she plays the role of Kali. The film follows a grieving mother living in the haunted Chanderi palace, where a malevolent spirit has taken possession of her daughter.

--IANS

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