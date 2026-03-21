March 21, 2026 4:56 PM हिंदी

Sameera Reddy urges all to 'upgrade' their craving with her Lauki ka Brownie

Sameera Reddy urges all to 'upgrade' their craving with her Lauki ka Brownie

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy urged all to 'upgrade' their craving with her healthy yet delicious Lauki ka Brownie.

Sameera, who keeps on sharing such healthy and healing recipes that are also pleasant for the taste buds, revealed the ingredients needed for these brownies in the caption.

She wrote, "Ingredients

• 1 cup grated lauki (lightly squeezed, not dry)

• ⁠ 1 cup Maida or ( I used oat flour )

• 3/4 cup powdered jaggery ( adjust more or less for your taste )

• ⁠ 1/4 cup cocoa powder

• ⁠¼ cup peanut butter

• ⁠1/4 cup milk plus 1/4 oil

• ⁠1 tsp vanilla extract

• ½ tsp baking soda

• 1 tsp baking powder

• ⁠A pinch of salt

• ⁠2–3 tbsp chocolate chips (sic)".

To make these brownies, one needs to grate the lauki and lightly squeeze out the excess water so that they are soft and moist.

Next, add some jaggery, peanut butter, milk, oil, and vanilla to the grated lauki and prepare a mixer.

After that, add some oat flour/ maida, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt to the batter and mix it all again.

Last, stir in some chocolate chips. However, do not forget to save a few for the top.

Next, pour the batter into a greased/ parchment paper in a tray and bake at 180°C for around 25 to 30 minutes or till it is done well.

Let the brownies cool slightly before cutting them into equal-sized pieces.

In December, Sameera shared the recipe for her banana stem and dal curry, which, according to her, is extremely good for the gut, supports hormonal balance, helps reduce bloating and water retention, aids weight management, supports menstrual health, helps regulate blood sugar, and also promotes a calm mood and good digestion.

--IANS

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