Sameer Anjaan on Arijit Singh’s exit from industry: He wasn’t getting a variety of songs

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan has shared his opinion on the exit of superstar singer Arijit Singh from the industry.

The lyricist recently appeared on film trade expert Komal Nahta’s ‘Game Changers: The Music Series’ podcast, where he spoke about the relationship between volume of work and monotony in the industry.

Talking about the current state of the industry during the conversation, he shared, “What is happening to the new artists? People gave multiple opportunities to them. We had one Arijit Singh, but he got so exhausted that he left the industry. We keep hearing the same monotonous songs, with constant repetition. Every song sounds the same”.

Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing on January 27, 2026. He announced that he would no longer accept new playback singing assignments but clarified that he would continue making music.

He further mentioned, “Arijit understood that if he continued doing this for longer, he would become monotonous. He wasn’t getting a variety of songs, they were tailored to his singing style. All the new singers after him kept singing in the same style. In the previous generation, when we had Udit Narayan and others, there was such variety in music. Nowadays, we don’t have that. That is why every sensible person in this line will eventually leave”.

Sameer is known for holding a Guinness World Record for writing the highest number of film songs, and is one of Hindi cinema's most prolific and iconic lyricists having ruled the 1990s.

He has written lyrics for numerous Bollywood films and collaborated with some of the industry's biggest music composers and singers. Sameer is particularly celebrated for his emotional, romantic, and melodious songs. He has received several prestigious awards, including Filmfare Awards, for his lyrical work.

His ability to express love, longing, and human emotions through simple yet powerful words has made him one of the most respected lyricists in the Indian film industry.

‘Game Changers Season: The Music Series’ is available on YouTube.

--IANS

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