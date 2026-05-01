Lord’s breaks UK Women’s Test attendance record with 23,207 tickets sold for clash against India

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) The iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground has set a new benchmark for women’s cricket in the UK by breaking the attendance record for a Women’s Test match with 23,207 tickets already sold for the side’s one-off clash against India, to be played from July 10-13.

The development comes ahead of 10 weeks still to go before the historic fixture takes place, which will also be the first-ever women’s Test to be played at the iconic venue, fifty years after Rachael Heyhoe Flint first led a women’s side onto playing at the Main Ground.

The match headlines a record-breaking season at the Lord’s, which will stage 21 women’s fixtures across international, domestic, and pathway competitions. The iconic ground will also host four matches in the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, including the sold-out final to be played on July 5.

London Spirit’s refreshed identity in The Hundred, with Heather Knight appointed as the competition’s first Women’s General Manager, further underlines the drive for parity. The tournament itself set a women’s attendance record last year when 22,542 fans watched the final at Lord’s.

“We’re thrilled to have already broken this significant record within women’s cricket. Lord’s is such a special place and to be hosting our first ever women’s Test is truly exciting – for us as a Club, for the players and for the record crowds that will witness history in the making.

“With the match not starting until 10 July and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup just before it, we’re sure that ticket sales will continue to surge. There’s nothing like a Lord’s Test, and we want to make this first-ever women’s Test at the Home of Cricket a momentous occasion for all involved,” said Robert Lawson, Chief Executive and Secretary of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

MCC has reinforced its commitment to women’s cricket with permanent tributes, including the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Gate, a Women’s Ashes plaque in the Harris Garden, and a portrait of Charlotte Edwards in the Long Room.

--IANS

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