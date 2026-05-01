‘Gujarat shows pro-incumbency amid anti-incumbency trend’: PM Modi writes to CM Patel

Gandhinagar, May 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Gujarat has demonstrated a shift from anti-incumbency to pro-incumbency, citing sustained electoral support for governments focused on development, in a letter to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the state’s 66th foundation day.

In his message, PM Modi conveyed greetings to the people of the state and said the occasion was “special” in light of the recent local self-government elections.

“This outcome in Gujarat is a clear indication of approval for the work of your government in advancing the progress of the state further for the benefit of the people,” he wrote.

Referring to political trends, the Prime Minister said, “In politics, we often hear about such toxic narratives that anti-incumbency is rising against governments, but Gujarat has shown the entire nation that this trend has now turned into pro-incumbency.”

He added that since 1995, his party has received consistent public support across elections, attributing this to its continued engagement with citizens’ expectations and noting that "such backing has ensured political stability", which he described as vital for development.

PM Modi also paid tribute to those who contributed to the formation of the state and the Mahagujarat movement, stating: "Their efforts continue to inspire and the day serves as an opportunity to reaffirm a collective commitment to their legacy."

Highlighting Gujarat’s trajectory, he described it as “a land of diversity” where tradition and modernity have been balanced alongside a spirit of entrepreneurship, adding that the state has the highest manufacturing capacity in the country.

He said, “Every Gujarati takes pride that the name of Gujarat has reached all parts of India.”

Referring to resilience, he cited the example of the Somnath temple, noting that "despite repeated destruction, it was rebuilt each time and today stands as a symbol of faith and culture".

He added that he would visit the state to mark 75 years of the temple’s re-consecration in 1951.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that Gujarat had faced challenges, including periods of political instability and social tension in the late 1990s and early 2000s, which affected development.

“It was said that how would this state rise again, but the people of Gujarat courageously faced the challenges and proved this wrong,” he said, adding that the state now makes a “noteworthy” contribution to India’s economic growth and is recognised for innovation in agriculture and other sectors at national and global forums.

On infrastructure and development, PM Modi said: "Sectors such as renewable and solar energy have become subjects of global discussion. Gujarat had adopted a forward-looking approach decades earlier."

He referred to water and irrigation initiatives, stating that after 2014, “major decisions” were taken to improve the sector, long-pending projects were completed, and the Sardar Sarovar dam reached full height in 2019.

He added that efforts to supply Narmada water to Kutch and Saurashtra had yielded “very good results” in recent years.

He also highlighted central support for projects in the state, including Vande Bharat trains, the bullet train project, the Ahmedabad Metro, the Rajkot airport project and the Taranga Hill–Ambaji–Abu Road railway line, stating "these had boosted commerce and connectivity".

Referring to manufacturing, he said: "Gujarat’s contribution to ‘Make in India’ includes the C-295 aircraft facility in Vadodara and a rail rolling stock manufacturing project in Dahod, which reflects the state’s development potential."

PM Modi noted that Gujarat has the longest coastline in India and said: "efforts are underway to strengthen port-led development by enhancing infrastructure".

He mentioned plans to develop Bhavnagar as a container terminal and said initiatives such as providing Kisan Credit Cards to fishermen and technological upgrades have supported the fishing community.

"Gujarat is emerging as a hub for financial services, fintech and innovation through the International Financial Services Centre at GIFT City. I myself visited here twice in recent months for the inauguration of semiconductor plants," he noted.

He also highlighted Surat’s global position as a polishing hub in the gems and jewellery sector and said the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar would support the state’s role in wellness and traditional medicine.

On governance and outreach, PM Modi said digitalisation had strengthened capacity and empowered crores of people, particularly small traders, and added that "the creation of a separate Ministry of Cooperation would further boost the cooperative sector".

He also expressed commitment to expanding the global reach of Gujarat’s dairy products.

Referring to heritage, he said preservation of Gujarat’s historical legacy remains a shared priority, citing projects such as a museum in Vadnagar and the National Maritime Heritage Complex.

In his response, Patel thanked the Prime Minister for the message. “On the occasion of Gujarat State Foundation Day, I express my heartfelt gratitude with respect for the inspirational message you have conveyed,” he said.

He added that PM Modi’s “close bond with Gujarat and the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’” continues to provide direction and energy for progress.

“Under your guidance, Gujarat has achieved notable accomplishments in infrastructure, industry, agriculture, education and welfare, and has been established as a model state in the country,” Patel said.

“Your trust in us will continue to inspire every citizen to work with greater enthusiasm to take Gujarat’s identity and pride to new heights,” he added, stating that the state remains committed to contributing to a developed India guided by the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.

--IANS

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